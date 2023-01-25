In line with the ECI’s objective of encouraging participation of eligible voters in political process, the 13th National Voters' Day (NVD), 2023 was observed at the District Training Centre (DTC) Hall, Churachandpur on January 25 even as the District achieved a feat at the national level when the district’s police SP received National Award from the President of India on the grand occasion of NVD at Delhi in recognition of his performance in the Assembly elections held last year.

With the theme “Nothing like voting, I vote for sure," the NVD observance here under the auspices of District Election Office, Churachandpur marked the launch of “Main Bharat Hoon" song.

Besides felicitating and distributing EPIC to newly enrolled voters on the occasion, NVD pledge was administered to all present.

The day marks the foundation of India’s election commission which was established on 25 January in 1950. This day is intended to encourage, facilitate, and optimise new voter registration and to promote the electoral process among newly eligible young voters.

Sharath Chandra Arroju, District Election Officer/DC; Thienlaljoy Gangte, ADC; ERO/AEROs, District Level Officers of different departments, political party representatives, members of voters literacy clubs of various educational institutions of Churachandpur, philanthropic organizations, civil societies, students and newly enrolled voters attended the programme.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police, Churachandpur District Shivanand Surve, IPS on January 25 received the Best Electoral Practices Award, 2022 (for Security Management) from President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of National Voters’ Day organised by the Election Commission of India at Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantonment, Delhi.

The National Award was presented to the SP of Churachandpur in recognition of his outstanding performance in the conduct of the last year’s Manipur Legislative Assembly elections. Surve is among the seven officers selected for the general awards in the country.