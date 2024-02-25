In a gesture of recognition and support for the rich sporting heritage of Manipur, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh took to the microblogging site X on February 25 to mark the occasion of Shannaroishing Gee Numit, also known as Players' Day. The Chief Minister's message emphasized the state's commitment to nurturing and empowering its talented sportspersons, ensuring they receive the resources and opportunities essential for their growth and success.

Shannaroishing Gee Numit holds profound significance in Manipur's sporting history, being observed annually since 1999 to commemorate the remarkable victory of Manipur in the 5th National Games. This victory, crowned with the "Raja Bhalendra Singh Overall Team Championship Trophy," remains a source of pride for the state, symbolizing its prowess and dominance in the realm of sports.

Renowned as a powerhouse of games and sports in India, Manipur boasts a stellar record of producing numerous national and international players across various disciplines. Beyond mere athletic achievements, the state's sports culture plays a pivotal role in fostering unity, camaraderie, and discipline among its youth, contributing to their holistic development.