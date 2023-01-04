The celebration of most colourful festival of Zeliangrong and Kabui community, Gaan-Ngai started from January 4 onwards across the state with pomp and gaiety.

Manipur inhabited by various ethnic communities has its own unique culture and tradition. But many ritual and customary festivals are no longer celebrated. Nevertheless, Gaan-Ngai is one such indigenous festival which is still celebrated every year by Zeliangrong and Kabui ethnic groups who follow indigenous religion Tingkao Ragwang Chapriak in short TRC. This customary festival consist of series of rite and ritual will celebrate for at least five to seven days.



The festival is also organised at state level by State Level Gaan-Ngai Celebration Committee Manipur at Iboyaima Shumang Leela Shanglen, Imphal East on January 4.

The programme begen with lighting of traditional lamp using ancient system called mai-labmei (extracting fire by rubbing a piece of bamboo and dry wood together). This is followed by serving of traditional wine to the supreme god.



As a part of the celebration, various folk songs, devotional songs and dances were presented by many boys, girls, man and woman wearing vibrant traditional attires. This festival also marked the beginning of new year.



Speaking to India Today NE, Majaguilu Maringmei who is in her 60s said that it is festival of spreading goodwill, peace, prosperity and preservation of cultural identity.



Gaan-Ngai is a post-harvest festival. At this time the granaries are full, the landscape is dry, the entire village is free from all agricultural activities. During this relief period from busy schedule people celebrate to get some joy. Apart from this they also worship God for prosperity and honour the dead, she explained while wishing to bring peace, harmony and prosperity in the state with this celebration.

Minister of Education who had attended the celebration, Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh said that Manipur consists of as many as 35 ethnic tribes or communities. As such it is not wrong to say that Manipur is like a mini -India.



Many ethnic communities had lost their cultural and traditional festivals. But Gaan-Ngai festival is successfully preserving till date. There is need to put in concerted effort to preservation of this festival, he added.

He said that the present government is much keen to narrow down gap between hill and valley. With the vision to promote sense of oneness, the government had started language learning programme from this year. Under this programme, facilities for learning different seven dialects are provided for a period of two months. Even incentive of Rs 1000 would be given to those who take this opportunity.