The State Government held a celebratory programme 'Emerging Manipur 2023' on winning the "Most Improved Small State Overall" title given by India Today at City Convention Centre

Notably, this is the third time Manipur has won the award in row.

The programme organised by the Planning Department was attended by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Cabinet Ministers, Rajya Sabha Member Leishemba Sanajaoba, police officers and other top ranking officials of the Government.

Reportedly, the title was given to the State in recognition of the many development works related to health, infrastructure, art and culture, sports, law and order, science and technology, education and others taken up by the Government.

During the function held at the City Convention Centre, the Chief Minister, Cabinet Ministers and the Rajya Sabha Member presented gifts to Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar and many other Government officials as an acknowledgement of their services to the State.

Short films on Manipur's Achievements and Tele-ICU & CMHA were screened during the function while Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar and DGP LM Khaute made power-point presentations on various development projects and law and order improvement in the State.

Speaking as the chief guest, N Biren Singh said that administrating the State is a very complex matter.

Saying that the recognition given by the India Today is a big achievement of the Government, N Biren thanked all the Cabinet Ministers and Government officials for their services.

He went on to state that the Government had launched many development projects in remote areas after implementation of the Go to Hills and the Go to Village missions.

Granting Rs 1500 crore for road projects in Manipur by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari was because of the Go to Hills mission, N Biren claimed.

Maintaining that preparation has also been made to construct concrete roads with an allocated fund of Rs 3,500 crore, the Chief Minister said that spending on road constructions will drop considerably after the construction of concrete roads is completed.

The Government is implementing Externally Aided Projects (EAP) worth Rs 5712 crore and has many more projects worth Rs 9141 crore in the pipeline, he added.

The previous Governments didn't even send a specialist doctor in the hill districts but the incumbent has opened Tele-ICU Hub in majority of the district hospitals, N Biren said and assured that services of super specialists would also be made available in hill districts (districthospitals) shortly.

There is no shortage of talented, educated and hospitable people in Manipur, the Chief Minister said and added that the State can progress furthermore if the problem of deforestation is solved.

The Government has started working to build a 5-star equivalent hotel in Manipur as the State has immense tourism potential, he further said and added that construction of another big hotel and bhavan have begun at Gurgaon and Dwarka.

After the two works are completed, a building will be constructed at Delhi for VVIPs and VIPs by demolishing one of the two Manipur Bhavans located at the National capital, N Biren conveyed.

Further informing that a statue of Maharaj Gambhir Singh will be erected at Moreh, the Chief Minister appealed to all concerned not to engage in 'thika-oriented' works.

Saying that rainwater has started leaking into the Assembly building and the Government is working day and night to fix it, he appealed to all contractors concerned to give due emphasis to the qualitative aspect while executing any work.