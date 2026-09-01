Manipur census deferred after listening to people's concerns, says BJP

Manipur’s ruling BJP on August 31 said the Centre had deferred the census exercise in the state after taking into account concerns raised by the public, including demands for an update of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Addressing a press conference at the state BJP office, party president A Sharda Devi said the government was proceeding cautiously on the NRC issue and would address the concerns raised by people in consultation with the state and central governments.

“The census exercise has been deferred. The government is taking a step-by-step process on the demand of the NRC,” Devi, who is also Manipur’s lone Rajya Sabha MP, said.

She said the state government had conveyed to the Centre the concerns and demands emerging from different sections of the state.

The demand for an NRC before the census has been particularly raised by civil society groups, amid concerns among sections of the Meitei and Naga communities that an updated population count without first identifying illegal immigrants could affect the state’s demographic balance.

These concerns are linked to allegations of illegal migration from neighbouring Myanmar, where the Kuki community has ethnic ties. The issue has remained contentious amid the continuing ethnic conflict in Manipur.

Devi said the decision to defer the census was taken after considering the grievances of the people and in what the government viewed as their interests.

Meanwhile, state Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam appealed to the Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD) to withdraw its proposed 24-hour general strike, which began at midnight on August 31.

“We appeal for the proposed 24-hour general strike ... to be called off in the interest of the people, particularly in consideration of the hardships faced by the people,” Konthoujam said.