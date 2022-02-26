The central government and the ruling BJP leadership have promised a swift settlement of Kuki political aspirations in an ongoing political dialogue between KNO and the Government of India. Shri Amit Shah, Union Home minister have declared the same at his public address on February 23, 2022 at the Chula Churachandpur public ground.

An open announcement on support to all the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly election has been made by the Kuki insurgent groups which lies under the Suspension of Operation (SoO).

As per the statement made by PS Haokip, president of Kuki National organization, they have appealed to all chiefs, CSO leaders, and all voters to assist BJP candidates in all KNO's areas of operation. Any individual or organization that opposes this call will be deemed to have acted against Kuki's interests.

T James of the United Kuki Liberation Front (UKLF) also stated that it will provide full support to BJP candidates in Tengnoupal and Chandel assembly constituency for the Election. According to the sources, UKLF is a militant group under the United People’s Front (UPF) which is also an umbrella body of the Kuki militants.

The organization has appealed to all village mayors, all voters and CSO leaders to support BJP candidates for Tengnoupal and Chantel members in the UKLF's areas of activity. Individuals or groups who violated the complaint warned that they would be sued against Kuki's interests.