Manipur Central Jail warder arrested for aiding phone use by inmates

A warder posted at Manipur Central Jail was arrested for allegedly facilitating unauthorised use of mobile phones by inmates, as security forces intensified crackdowns on narcotics cultivation and illegal timber transport across the state.

Manipur Police on February 18 arrested Sahid Shah (35), a warder at Manipur Central Jail, Sajiwa, for allegedly enabling inmates — including those booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act — to use mobile phones inside the prison.

Multiple mobile phones and SIM cards were seized during the operation. Preliminary investigation revealed that financial transactions were carried out from within the jail premises through the accused’s UPI account. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the extent of the network and identify others linked to the FIR registered at Heingang police station in Imphal East district.

In a separate operation on February 18, security forces and the Forest Department destroyed 20 acres of illegal poppy cultivation at Happi Mollen and the Chaljang hill range under Sangaikot police station in Churachandpur district. A temporary hut at the site was dismantled, and two bags of salt and kitchen utensils recovered from the area were destroyed. The action is part of an ongoing drive against narcotics cultivation in the hill districts.

On February 17, security personnel handed over a Tata truck bearing registration number RJ14GN/3247 to the Forest Range Officer in Jiribam district after detaining it at Leinganpokpi village. The vehicle was found carrying 120 beams of timber.

The driver, Prem Chand (53), and the owner, Narayan Lal Bajya (42), both residents of Rajasthan, were also handed over for allegedly transporting timber illegally towards Jiribam. Legal proceedings under relevant forest laws have been initiated.