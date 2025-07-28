Manipur: Central team reviews Loktak Lift Irrigation project in Bishnupur

A central team led by Dr. Krishan Kumar, Managing Director of the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL), visited Bishnupur district to assess the progress of key irrigation projects under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY), with a focus on the Extension, Renovation and Modernisation (ERM) of the Loktak Lift Irrigation (LLI) Project.

The high-level review meeting was held with Deputy Commissioner Pooja Elangbam, district officials, and state and district nodal officers of the Loktak project under PMKSY. K. Kiran Singh, Additional Chief Engineer-I of the Water Resources Department, presented a detailed update on the project, which was approved in 2022 under PMKSY’s Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme (AIBP) by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The visiting delegation evaluated core components of the LLI project including the head works, pumping infrastructure, and canal systems, while reviewing the cumulative progress made over the past five years. The review also addressed challenges affecting the project’s pace and discussed strategies for timely completion.



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The central team also included Dr. S.S. Singh, Scientist-D(HG), Central Ground Water Board, NER, and Nishant Kumar, Executive Engineer, NEID-II, Central Water Commission, Aizawl. The team visited several important field sites, such as the Moirang Low Level Canal at Thamnapokpi, Naranseina, Sunushiphai, and the LLI Pump House I at Ningthoukhong.

During their interaction with local farmers at the sites, some beneficiaries expressed satisfaction with the enhanced water availability that has enabled timely irrigation for their crops.

Dr. Krishan Kumar also suggested implementing complementary schemes like PM-KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan), which focuses on solar-powered irrigation to provide energy security to farmers.

Senior officials including Rohit Ahanthem, Superintending Engineer, Irrigation Circle-II, and Smt. Tolerance Saka, Executive Engineer, Irrigation Maintenance Division-II, along with other departmental staff, were present during the visit.

The inspection reflects the Centre’s continued commitment to strengthening irrigation infrastructure and supporting farmer livelihoods through integrated water resource management.