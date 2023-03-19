Union Minister of Forest, Environment, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on March 18 advised the Manipur government to take up necessary steps for the conservation and protection of Loktak Lake and Keibul Lamjao National Park.

The Ministry issued this direction as a response to the appeal made by the MP of Rajya Sabha, Leishemba Sanajaoba during the December 2022 parliamentary session.

Recently, Yadav provided a written assurance to extend necessary support in the conservation of Keibul Lamjao National Park and Loktak Lake and said that protection and conservation of protected areas and wetlands should be done by the state government.

''The environment and its ecology should be successfully safeguarded by the state government and its people. However central government will extend necessary financial and technical support from time to time,'' he added.

''State forest department should take up required steps to conserve Keibul Lamjao National Park and Loktak Lake'', he advised.

Also read: Manipur: Government to lift water from Thoubal Dam, Loktak Lake to solve water crisis