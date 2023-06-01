Union home minister Amit Shah briefs media on Manipur violence in Imphal on June 1, 2023.

Addressing the media, the Home Minister said that a detailed discussion with all political parties from Manipur has taken place.

Further, a special CBI team have been asked to probe six cases of violence in the state and a judicial probe on violence has been initiated which will be headed by a Retd judge of a High Court.

"Several agencies are working in Manipur to investigate violent incidents. High-level CBI probe in 6 incidents of violence that hint at a conspiracy. We will make sure that the investigation is fair," said Amit Shah.

Further, a Joint secretary and joint director-level officers of the home ministry and other ministries will be present in Manipur to help people and take stock of the situation in the state.

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On the security front, the Centre has decided to start border fencing of the Myanmar-Manipur border, in which 10 km has already been carried out and 80 km of border fencing work are been tendered.

"In the last 1 month, there have been some violent incidents reported in Manipur. I express my condolences to all families who have lost their loved ones in the violence. I have visited several places in Manipur in the last 3 days including Imphal, Moreh, and Churachandpur and held meetings with officials to establish peace in the state. I have met CSOs of Meitei and Kuki communities," said Amit Shah.

Speaking on the essential commodities, the Union Home Minister asserted that essentials are being provided to those affected by violence in Manipur for which temporary railway are been constructed in a war-footing manner to bring in essential items from other states.

Amit Shah also remarked that 30,000 MT of rice from Kota are on its way and will be delivered in the state in 15 MT each for the next two months.

Measures have also been taken to accomodate ease of availability of gas, petrol and vegetables among others.

The Centre and the Manipur state government have also announced compensation packages for those who lost their lives in the recent ethnic clashes in the state.

A compensation of Rs 10 lakh has been announced and also a package for people who were injured and property losses.

With regards to the SoO militants, Amit Shah asserted that any violation will be dealt with stringent manner and the army will run operations to combat such activities from today itself.