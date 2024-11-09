The Central Government is set to hold a fresh round of talks with the United Naga Council (UNC) regarding its demand to roll back the creation of seven new districts in Manipur.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced that the tripartite meeting, which will include representatives from the Centre, the Manipur government, and the UNC, is scheduled for November 13 in Senapati.

The upcoming meeting follows the previous round of talks held on October 11, as the UNC continues to press for the reversal of the district reorganization, which it argues has disrupted traditional Naga administrative regions and affects local autonomy.



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The issue has been a point of contention since 2016, when the districts were first created, leading to protests and intermittent dialogues over the years.

The talks are seen as a critical step in addressing longstanding concerns over regional boundaries and governance, with stakeholders hoping for progress toward a resolution that balances administrative needs with community interests.