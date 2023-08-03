The impassioned midnight protest by Kuki-Zo women in Kangpokpi came to a thankful conclusion as the Centre decided to hold back the plan of withdrawing the Assam Rifles from the buffer zones. The protest, initiated by hundreds of women and men voiced their plea to retain the Assam Rifles presence for maintaining peace and security in the area.

The protest commenced late at night, with Kuki-Zo women using public address systems to rally support across the town's localities. Some even resorted to smashing electric poles to awaken the community and mobilize them for the cause. Chanting slogans such as "Assam Rifles Don't Leave Us" and "Assam Rifles Zindabad," the women showed their deep attachment to the paramilitary forces.

Witnessing the overwhelming support, the Commanding Officer of the 22 Assam Rifles found himself moved as the women expressed their heartfelt plea not to withdraw the forces. They even gathered at the Assam Rifles Kangpokpi Post, vowing to stay there until the withdrawal plan was halted.

The scheduled withdrawal, expected to occur around 6:00 am, did not materialize due to the intervention of the Union Home Ministry, which decided to hold back the plan.

In response to the Centre's decision, the Kuki-Zo women's protest concluded with expressions of gratitude. They acknowledged that the presence of the Assam Rifles had significantly reduced violence in the peripheral areas and provided a sense of security for the community.

Denouncing the untimely withdrawal decision and citing a fresh attack on the Kuki-Zo village as a testament to the potential repercussions, the protestors earnestly requested the Union Home Ministry not to consider such decisions until the situation normalizes.

Meanwhile, CoTU's 12-Hour total shutdown in Kangpokpi district concluded peacefully, commemorating the 90 days of violence in Manipur and honoring the Kuki-Zo martyrs affected by the ongoing unrest.