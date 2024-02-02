In a vibrant celebration marking World Wetlands Day, the Loktak Development Authority (LDA) Chairman, Moirangthem Asnikumar Singh, joined hands with the esteemed fishing community of Champu Khangpok floating village, adorning the Loktak Lake on February 2.

Chairman LDA, accompanied by Ng. Sanajaoba Meetei, SE of LDA, Ch. Simatendro, SDO of Moirang, Linda Ningombam, Deputy Director of MoBC, Kamesh Salam, a distinguished Bamboo Expert, and other dignitaries, expressed a collective commitment to the preservation of Loktak Lake.

Later in the day, Chairman M Asnikumar and the distinguished guests partook in a meaningful initiative, distributing Solar Lamps, Water Filters, one Generator set, and one fiber canoe, generously funded by the MoBC Department.

Chairman Asnikumar Moirangthem remarked, "Champu Khangpok, deeply etched in our historical tapestry, plays a pivotal role in preserving age-old traditions associated with Loktak Lake. Recognizing the cultural and ecological importance of this floating village, collective efforts are crucial for the sustainable future of Loktak."

Stating the need for a comprehensive long-term plan for Loktak Lake's preservation, Chairman Asnikumar highlighted the significance of the Integrated Management Plan (IMP) as a crucial step in the right direction. "The IMP addresses multifaceted challenges, enhancing the ecological health of the lake," he stated.

Chairman Asnikumar stressed the pivotal role of community engagement in policy formulation and implementation, noting, "The fishing community of Champu Khangpok has been a stalwart partner in Loktak Development Authority's endeavors to conserve and protect Loktak Lake."

In a groundbreaking announcement, Chairman Asnikumar pledged support for the construction of a special floating school for Champu Khangpok Floating Village, with funding allocated by the government of India through the state education department. Plans also include the installation of Bio-digester toilets for each khangpok shang (hut) of Champu Khangpok, contributing to improved sanitation facilities.

Chairman M Asnikumar took the opportunity to appeal to the fishing community, stating, "Cease illegal fishing and hunting of water birds in Loktak Lake, especially through the use of electric current and lights." This call for responsible practices aligns with ongoing efforts to protect the diverse ecosystem of the lake.