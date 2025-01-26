Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh lauded the successful organization of "Meeyamgi Numit" (People's Day) in Chandel district, highlighting it as a key initiative in the state’s 76th Republic Day celebrations.





Taking to the social media platform X, the Chief Minister expressed his satisfaction with the participation of 43 departments, emphasizing how the event brought governance closer to the people while promoting efficient public service delivery at the grassroots level.

"The event served as a remarkable platform to provide public services. I deeply appreciate the efforts of all departments and officials involved in making this initiative a success," the Chief Minister wrote.

The Republic Day observance saw widespread participation, with attendees traveling from districts such as Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur, and even from neighboring Nagaland. CM Singh highlighted this inclusivity as a positive step toward fostering harmony and resilience across Manipur.

"This Republic Day has provided a renewed opportunity to restore normalcy and peace in the state. I believe we are on the right path to building a harmonious and resilient Manipur," he remarked.

The event was celebrated as a symbol of unity and a testament to the state government's commitment to effective governance, with an emphasis on community-building and service-oriented leadership.