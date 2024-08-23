Manipur Chief Justice Siddharth Mridul, on August 23 led a tree plantation drive at the High Court premises in collaboration with the Forest Department, Government of Manipur. The initiative, themed “Ek Ped Maa ke Naam,” promoted forest and environmental conservation in honour of mothers.

The event witnessed the participation of judges, officers and staff of the Manipur High Court and officials from the Forest Department, Government of Manipur.

Saplings of Kadamb, Peepal, Nageshwar and Bokul were planted on this occasion. These plants are known for its rich ecological value and medicinal properties.

Justice A Bimol Singh, Judge High Court of Manipur, Justice A. Guneshwar Sharma, Judge, High Court of Manipur, Justice Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui, Judge High Court of Manipur, Lenin Singh Hijam Advocate General, Manipur, Soreiphy Vashum, IFS, Addl. PCCF, L. Joykumar Singh, IFS, CCF and other officials of the High Court and Forest Department also planted saplings.

"Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" is an initiative aimed at encouraging people to plant a tree in the name of their mothers, thereby not only contributing to environmental sustainability but also paying tribute to the pivotal role mothers play in nurturing one's life. This initiative aligns with the broader goals of enhancing green cover and combating climate change.

In the coming days, more such events will be organised in district courts and also in collaboration with various other organisations emphasised by Anurag Bajpai, IFS, PCCF & HoFF of Manipur. He added that the plantation drive at High Court of Manipur symbolises the collective efforts being put up for enhancing Manipur’s green cover and underscores the commitment needed to protect and preserve the environment for future generations.

The Forest Department of Manipur under this initiative has undertaken plantation of around 26 lakh saplings during the current year across various forest divisions. Under this campaign, the department aims to plant thirty lakh seedlings by September, 2024 and fifty lakh by end of March, 2025.