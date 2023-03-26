The tragic killing of Seigunlal Misao, a 17-year-old Class 12 student, has led to massive protests in Manipur. Misao was shot dead by unknown miscreants near his residence in Kangpokpi district. The Joint Action Committee (JAC) was set up to seek justice for Misao and his family.

Following the protests, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh assured action in the next 2-3 days and stated that arrests would be made soon. The JAC met with the Chief Minister to discuss the issue, and the blocked National Highway 2 was lifted temporarily. However, if the police fail to act within the given timeframe, the JAC has threatened to resume the agitation seeking justice for Misao and his family.

Misao was the only child of Lenkhothang Misao, and his mother is the sole bread earner of the family. The deceased's family and infuriated mobs have decided not to claim the body unless the culprits are booked.

The Kangpokpi police, led by SP Th. Vikramjit Singh, have controlled the situation as huge enraged mobs gathered at Motbung bazaar, shouting slogans and disrupting traffic flow. Police and forensic teams have reached the spot and are investigating the matter.

The tragic incident has shocked the state, and people are demanding swift action to bring the culprits to justice. The CM's assurance of prompt action has provided some relief, but people are eagerly waiting for the arrest of the miscreants responsible for the heinous crime.