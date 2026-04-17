Manipur chief minister heads to Ukhrul, receives warm welcome en route

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh began a road journey to Ukhrul district on Friday, April 17, continuing a series of outreach visits aimed at strengthening peace and reconciliation across Manipur.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by MLAs and senior officials, was accorded a warm reception at Thawai Kuki village along the route. A large gathering of residents turned out to welcome the team, signalling local expectations for improved development and governance.

During an interaction at the village, residents raised concerns over road connectivity, drinking water supply and access to healthcare. The Chief Minister assured them that these issues would be taken up on priority, reiterating the government’s commitment to improving basic infrastructure and living conditions in remote areas.

In a post shared on Facebook, Singh said the government remains focused on ensuring that essential services reach every village. “We will continue to work with dedication to ensure that every village receives the attention and development it rightfully deserves,” he stated.

The Ukhrul visit follows Singh’s recent road trips to Jiribam and Senapati districts via National Highways 37 and 2, part of a broader effort to engage with communities on the ground.

Officials said the Chief Minister will make a brief halt at Ramva to inspect ongoing work on a National Highway project before proceeding to Ukhrul.

He is scheduled to hold discussions with leaders of the Tangkhul community and district officials, including the Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police and other officers, at the DRDA conference hall.

The itinerary also includes inspection of a rigid pavement construction project in Ukhrul and the inauguration of the Shirui Heritage Project at Shirui village.

Singh and his team are expected to conclude the visit and depart after a lunch meeting at Shirui village.