Manipur Chief Minister inspects JNV, PHC and civic infrastructure projects in Heirok

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on May 24 inspected several key infrastructure projects in Heirok along with local MLA Thokchom Radheshyam Singh and senior government officials.

The inspection covered the newly established Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Thoubal, ongoing renovation works at the Primary Health Centre (PHC), and civic and market infrastructure initiatives being implemented under the Heirok Municipal Council.

During the visit, the Chief Minister reviewed the present status of the projects and identified areas requiring further infrastructure improvement and timely execution.

One of the major highlights of the inspection was the newly approved Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Salungpham in Heirok Assembly Constituency, a project estimated at around ₹100 crore. The Government of India had earlier approved the establishment of the new JNV for Thoubal district, and the foundation stone for the permanent campus has already been laid.

Officials informed that until the permanent infrastructure is completed, academic sessions are currently functioning from the Model Residential School at Heirok Part-II.

The Chief Minister also assessed the ongoing renovation and upgrading works at the local Primary Health Centre, where phased development is underway to strengthen healthcare services, improve medical infrastructure, and ensure better public healthcare access for residents, including round-the-clock facilities.

Apart from education and healthcare projects, Khemchand Singh also inspected civic infrastructure and market development initiatives under the Heirok Municipal Council. The projects focus on improving market accessibility, approach roads, sanitation, and solid waste management systems in the area.

The Chief Minister stated that necessary directions have been issued to the concerned departments to ensure timely completion of the projects and better coordination in public service delivery.

He reiterated that the Manipur government remains committed to strengthening infrastructure and improving essential public services across the state through continuous monitoring and ground-level inspections.