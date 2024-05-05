Imphal, the capital city of Manipur, was struck by a severe hailstorm and thunderstorm today, leaving a trail of extensive damage to property and crops. The sudden onslaught of nature's fury around 1400 hours sent shockwaves through the region, prompting swift action from the state government to address the aftermath of the disaster.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh wasted no time in responding to the crisis, taking to his official Facebook page to announce immediate relief measures for affected residents. Singh assured the public that the government would prioritize the repair of houses damaged in the hailstorm, urging affected families to submit photographs of their damaged properties along with necessary documents to the concerned district commissioners.

In a coordinated effort to streamline relief efforts, the deputy commissioner of Imphal West District also issued a notice calling on affected individuals to submit damage reports. The notice, issued in the wake of the heavy rain and hailstorm, instructed residents to provide detailed accounts of the extent of damage, accompanied by photographs, to the relevant authorities.

The announcement from both the chief minister and the deputy commissioner underscores the government's commitment to providing swift assistance to those grappling with the aftermath of the natural disaster. As residents come to terms with the destruction caused by the hailstorm, the assurance of government support offers a ray of hope in these challenging times.

Communities across Imphal are rallying together to support one another in the wake of the disaster, demonstrating resilience and solidarity in the face of adversity. While the road to recovery may be daunting, the proactive response from government authorities signals a concerted effort to alleviate the hardships faced by affected residents.