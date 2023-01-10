After conducting all the ritual ceremony, the newly constructed Nongpokthong Bridge of Kangla Fort, which was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his recent visit, was handed over to public by Chief Minister N Biren Singh on January 10.

Addressing the function as Chief Guest, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that being able to open the eastern side gate of Kangla Fort which was remained closed for ages is a great achievement of present government.

Manipur has 2000 years old history. But because of not taking proper care by previous government, many portion of state's history was distorted, he added.

He said that there is a strong belief of Manipuri society that opening of eastern gate of Kangla as main entrance would restore peace, prosperity, harmony and unity in the state. This belief had inspired him to reopen Nongpokthong since the day he became chief minister.

N Biren Singh highly appreciated union home minister Amit and prime minister Narendra Modi for tweeting in connection with inauguration of Nongpokthong Bridge. "We are grateful to prime minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah recognising our age old history and tweeted on opening of Nongpokthong. Knowing the history of Manipur by leader country is pride of state," he expressed.

He appealed people of the state to stay connected with nature and religion as it help to develop sense of humanity.

He also assured that Kangla Fort would be guarded by security personnel wearing traditional uniform.

It may be mentioned that construction work of the said bridge is done by Manipur Police Housing Corporation Limited under the funding of Imphal Smart City Ltd.

The program was also attended by MP Leishemba Sanajaoba, several Cabinet Ministers, MLAs and other High Ranking officials.