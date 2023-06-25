Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on June 25 met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to discuss the prevailing situation in Manipur. The Chief Minister apprised the Home Minister about the ground reality and highlighted the collaborative efforts of the State and Central Governments in effectively curbing the violence over the past week. Notably, there have been no reported casualties since June 13, indicating significant progress in restoring peace.

N Biren Singh said that the Union Home Minister has assured that the central government will take all possible steps to maintain peace in Manipur. Further, Amit Shah has also sought the cooperation of every stakeholders in Manipur to ensure that peace prevails in the State.

Taking to Twitter Manipur CM N Biren Singh said "Called on Hon’ble Union Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah Ji in New Delhi today and briefed about the evolving situation on the ground in Manipur. Under Amit Shah Ji’s close supervision, the State and Central Govt have been able to control the violence to a great extent in the past week. It may be noted that there has been no report of casualties due to the violence since the 13th of June.

Hon’ble Union HM assured that the central government will take all possible steps to maintain peace in Manipur. Further, Amit Shah Ji has also sought the cooperation of every stakeholders in Manipur to ensure that peace prevails in the State."

Called on Hon’ble Union Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah Ji in New Delhi today and briefed about the evolving situation on the ground in Manipur. Under Amit Shah Ji’s close supervision, the State and Central Govt have been able to control the violence to a great extent in the past… pic.twitter.com/Rz4qToLDni — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) June 25, 2023

The meeting between N Biren Singh and Amit Shah comes in the wake of an important all-party gathering held in Delhi on June 24. During this meeting, Shah assured the political leaders that the government would take appropriate measures based on the suggestions and inputs shared by the parties. This display of proactive engagement demonstrates the government's commitment to address the challenges faced by Manipur.

This visit holds significance as it marks the second time the Chief Minister has traveled to the national capital in response to the outbreak of ethnic violence in the state.