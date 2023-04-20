Chief Minister N Biren Singh has taken decisive action to address the acute shortage of water in Manipur. During a recent inspection of the catchment areas of Singda Dam, a major water supply source for Imphal City and its surrounding areas, Chief Minister Biren Singh reiterated the government's commitment to fulfilling all promises made so far.

Accompanied by his cabinet colleagues, Water Resource Minister Awangbou Newmai and Public Health Engineering Minister L. Susindro Meitei, Chief Minister Biren Singh visited the construction site of the Ropeway at Marjing and the Water and Amusement Park at Thenguchigiin to review the progress of the work.

Expressing concern over the drying up of Singda Dam, which has been identified as the root cause of the acute water shortage, Chief Minister Biren Singh highlighted the government's plans to address the issue. He emphasized that most of the promised projects would be fulfilled by next year, with priority given to resolving the present water crisis in the state.

Chief Minister Biren Singh also addressed the issue of heavy siltation in Singda Dam, which has been caused by deforestation. He outlined the government's plans to clear the silt and take steps such as mass tree plantation and fencing to improve the condition of the dam.

Speaking about the importance of environmental preservation and combating climate change, Chief Minister Biren Singh urged the people of Manipur to support the government's initiatives, including the ongoing mass tree plantation drive.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Biren Singh informed that the construction of the ropeway at Marjing Hill is underway and targeted to be completed by December this year, indicating the government's proactive approach in addressing key infrastructure projects.