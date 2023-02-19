In a bid to address the water scarcity issue in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has launched a water treatment plant in Chingkheiching, Imphal East, and warned that anyone involved in drug-related cases, whether an MLA, minister, officer, village chief, or layman, will not be spared. The plant, which has a capacity of 45 MLD and cost Rs. 188 Crore, was launched on February 19 and will enable the state government to provide tap water to most areas of Imphal, including those covered by the Singda Dam, for a period of pre-monsoon.

During the launching function, the Chief Minister expressed his concern over the acute shortage of water in Manipur despite most of the state being forested. He attributed the issue to the man-made problem of massive deforestation, including the felling down of trees for poppy cultivation in many hill areas. The Chief Minister also appealed to the people of the state to use water judiciously.

The Public Health Engineering Minister, Leishangthem Susindro Meitei, raised concern about the consequences of making holes in the main pipe of the water supply, which causes water to become dirty and results in the wastage of water. The Secretary of the Government of Manipur, Namoijam Kheda Varta, officials of the Public Health Engineering Department, and Keystone Infra Pvt. Ltd. among others, also attended the programme.

The Chief Minister visited the Water Supply Scheme constructed at Porompat, near the TV tower in Imphal East, and also released its water supply. The state government is working on getting water from various sources, including Loktak Lake, Ijei River near Tupul, and Barak River from Karong side, to address the issue of water scarcity in the state.