The newly appointed Chief Secretary of Manipur, Prashant Kumar Singh IAS, conducted a productive meeting at the Conference Hall of Kangpokpi District during his visit.

He engaged with leaders of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), District Level Officers (DLOs), medical staff, education officials, and other key stakeholders.

In his address, Shri Singh emphasized the importance of mutual cooperation and taking steps together to address the challenges faced by the people. He encouraged CSOs to suggest feasible solutions and assured them that the government is committed to resolving the issues raised.



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The meeting was designed to foster open communication and collaboration between the government and various organizations to work toward solutions for the welfare of the people.

The Chief Secretary was accompanied by Rajiv Singh, DGP of Manipur, and N Ashok Kumar, Commissioner (Home), Government of Manipur.

The meeting provided a platform for constructive dialogue and set the stage for continued cooperation in addressing the region’s challenges.

Later in the evening, the Deputy Commissioner of Kangpokpi, Mahesh Chaudhari IAS, along with the Superintendent of Police Kangpokpi, Manoj Prabhakar IPS, and the Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) of Kangpokpi District, visited the pre-fabricated houses in Ngahmun village, Champhai Sub-Division.

During this visit, the team assessed the living conditions of the displaced individuals and distributed essential items, bringing comfort and hope to the affected families during their challenging time.