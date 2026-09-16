Manipur Chief Secretary Rajeev Singh Thakur reviews government schemes, IDP welfare in Kangpokpi

Newly appointed Manipur Chief Secretary Rajeev Singh Thakur, IAS, visited Kangpokpi and conducted a comprehensive review meeting at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s Complex on September 16.

The visit focused on reviewing the implementation of ongoing government schemes, development programmes and welfare measures across the district.

During an interactive session with District Level Officers, Kangpokpi Deputy Commissioner Hemant Kumar, IAS, briefed the Chief Secretary on key initiatives for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), including the number of displaced people currently residing in the district, their places of origin, resettlement status and sustainable livelihood programmes.