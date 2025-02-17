Manipur Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh, IAS, visited Churachandpur, on February 17 to assess public life and review the district’s civic administration.

The chief secretary was received by the District Administration, led by Deputy Commissioner, Dharun Kumar S, IAS at the conference hall of the Mini Secretariat, Tuibong.

During his visit, PK Singh held discussions with representatives of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) of Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts to understand local concerns.

He also engaged with security officials to review the prevailing situation in the district to address issues affecting the general public.

Accompanying the chief secretary was Manipur Director General of Police, Rajiv Singh, IPS and NK Ujjwal, IPS, IGP.

He also interacted with displaced civil officers and medical students.