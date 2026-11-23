Manipur Chief Secretary Rajeev Singh Thakur on November 23 chaired a review meeting with district-level officers and other departmental officials at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Tuibong, Churachandpur, to assess the implementation of various government programmes and development initiatives.

During the meeting, departments presented updates on healthcare, rural development, livelihood promotion, horticulture, e-governance and other sectors.

Emphasising livelihood generation, the Chief Secretary urged officials to encourage poppy farmers to shift to alternative crops and ensure that adequate support was made available to facilitate the transition. He also called upon officers to work with empathy and remain responsive to public grievances.

Thakur stressed the need for departments to adopt the e-Office system and move towards paperless governance. He also called for effective implementation of government schemes and better coordination among departments.

He directed officials to ensure that benefits under schemes such as the National Food Security Act (NFSA), VB-G RAM G, pension programmes and other development initiatives reached internally displaced families as well as the local population.

Following the review meeting, the Chief Secretary interacted with representatives of displaced government employees, MPSC 2026 trainee officers and civil society organisations.

Earlier, he visited a relief centre at Mata village in Churachandpur Sub-Division, where he interacted with internally displaced persons (IDPs) and heard their grievances. He asked the concerned departments to extend all available assistance to the affected families.

On his return, Thakur also inspected Khuga Dam, interacted with officials responsible for its maintenance and reviewed its present condition and functioning.