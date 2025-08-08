Manipur Chief Secretary visits relief camps, assures safe resettlement of IDPs

Manipur Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, IAS, accompanied by Arun Kumar Sinha, IAS, Principal Secretary (Agriculture), visited the Ngahmun Pre-Fabricated Relief Camp in Champhai Sub-Division and Mandop Relief Camp in Kangpokpi Sub-Division, reaffirming the government’s commitment to the safe resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

During his interaction with camp inmates, the Chief Secretary stressed that the government's top priority is to ensure the peaceful and secure return of IDPs to their original homes. He assured the people that both state police and paramilitary forces are working relentlessly to make this possible without any unfortunate incidents.

Goel also urged the inmates to directly reach out to him with any grievances or requests regarding camp conditions. He spent time with students and elderly individuals, listening to their concerns and explaining how they can access government support. Stationery kits and sports items were also distributed to students at both camps.



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While expressing gratitude for continued government assistance, the IDPs voiced concerns about the lack of educational infrastructure, particularly the absence of examination centres, which is affecting the students’ academic prospects.

Later in the day, the Chief Secretary chaired a District Level Departmental meeting to review progress under the DA-JGUA and PM-JANMAN tribal welfare schemes. Hemant Kumar, IAS, SDO of T-Waichong, presented updates on completed and ongoing projects under the schemes and commended the district administration for successfully resettling some IDPs.

The Chief Secretary also engaged with civil society representatives active in Kangpokpi district, continuing efforts to build trust and coordination in addressing the ongoing challenges faced by displaced communities.

