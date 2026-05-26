Manipur chiefs body rejects allegations, seeks probe into church leaders killings

The Sadar Hills Chiefs Association (SAHILCA) has rejected allegations made against Leilon Vaiphei Village Chief Lalboi Vaiphei, terming them “baseless, false and politically motivated,” while demanding an impartial investigation into the killing of three church leaders and the continued captivity of 14 Kuki hostages.

In a statement, the chiefs’ body accused certain groups of attempting to malign the image of the village chief and residents of Leilon Vaiphei without credible evidence, warning that such allegations could further aggravate tensions in violence-hit Manipur.

SAHILCA specifically rejected accusations linked to an alleged abduction case raised by the Naga Peoples’ Union (NPU), claiming the allegations were intended to create communal misunderstanding during the ongoing ethnic unrest in the state.

The association called for a fair, transparent and independent investigation, stating that innocent individuals and villages should not be targeted through unverified claims and propaganda.

At the same time, SAHILCA sought a probe into allegations concerning D Adam Liangmei, claiming that some individuals from Konsakhul village had allegedly provided support to armed militants involved in an ambush on September 12, 2023 that reportedly left three persons dead.

The chiefs’ body also alleged that Liangmei had prior knowledge about the May 13, 2026 killing of three church leaders, describing the allegation as serious and warranting immediate investigation by competent authorities.

The association further appealed for the immediate and safe release of 14 Kuki hostages, stressing that civilians should not become victims of political or communal conflict.

SAHILCA maintained that the killing of the church leaders must be investigated thoroughly and impartially, adding that authorities should not be influenced by politically motivated narratives or communal rhetoric.

The organisation urged all sides to exercise restraint and allow due process, verified facts and the rule of law to prevail in addressing the sensitive issues surrounding the ongoing conflict in Manipur.