In response to the devastating impact of Cyclone Remal and the subsequent incessant rains, Manipur has taken proactive steps to enhance coordination in rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts. A 24x7 Control Room has been established at the Banquet Hall, 1st Bn Manipur Rifles, under the leadership of Shri Arun Kumar Sinha, Principal Secretary of the Manipur government. This Control Room aims to streamline communication and swiftly address the urgent requirements of those affected by the calamity.

In parallel, the Directorate of Information and Public Relations in Manipur issued press releases regarding temporary alternate contact numbers for crucial helplines. Due to technical issues with the existing toll-free helpline number "1098" for Children, the public is urged to use the alternate mobile numbers "7005120197" or "8132953592" to access uninterrupted services from the Child Helpline.

Similarly, the toll-free helpline number "181" for Women is also temporarily down due to technical problems. As a temporary measure, individuals can contact the Women Helpline on the alternate mobile number "7005776144" to avail of essential services without interruption..