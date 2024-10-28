The two-day media workshop on child rights and legal reporting concluded today. The event was organised in connection with the 64th birth anniversary of veteran journalist late Khelen Thokchom.

It was hosted by the Khelen Thokchom Trust Manipur (KTTM) with the support of the Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR) and the Manipur State Legal Services Authority (MSALSA) at Loktak Hall, Manipur Press Club.

On the first day, advocate Thiyam Rajkishore delivered a lecture on the "Protection of Child Rights in Conflict." The second day focused on the challenges faced by reporters when covering court matters. The workshop attracted media professionals and members of the legal fraternity.

Advocate Hijam Chandrakumar, a key resource person, provided insights into ethical and responsible reporting of legal matters during his session on "Legal Reporting." He emphasised that legal reporting should not be limited to court proceedings but should also address issues like inadequate infrastructure and staffing in the judiciary.



Chandrakumar advised journalists on handling legal notices, stressing that such notices are not inherently intimidating but a legal right of the complainant. He highlighted that reporters need not hire legal representation if their reporting is factual and can be substantiated in court. He also urged restraint in cases involving minors, suggesting that coverage should not harm a child's reputation.

Editor-in-chief of IMPACT TV and secretary of the Editors’ Guild of Manipur, Yumnam Rupachandra, discussed frequent media intimidation by law enforcement agencies and the risks faced by journalists who are held accountable for circumstances beyond their control. To combat these challenges, the media fraternity in Manipur has formed a special cell to stand against intimidation and protect press freedom.

The workshop served as a significant platform for promoting ethical legal reporting and was moderated by senior editor Irengbam Arun. On the inaugural day, the Chairperson of the MCPCR, Keisham Pradipkumar, informed that children under 18 constitute 40% of the 60,000 people displaced by the ongoing crisis in Manipur. He expressed concern over the limited media coverage of issues affecting displaced children and emphasised the importance of respecting child rights in reporting. He advocated for using respectful terminology, suggesting that terms like "orphan" and "orphanage" should be replaced with "children’s homes."