Manipur child rights body demands urgent action after bomb blast injures three children

The Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights has issued a formal notice to the Tengnoupal District administration following a bomb explosion that left three children critically injured whilst playing in their village.

The incident occurred on December 20 at Molnoi Kuki Village under Pallel Police Station jurisdiction, where the children encountered an explosive device. All three victims—Linus Hemgou Hou Baite, 10, Alex Jamgubsei Baite, 8, and Ngamgunmang Haokip, 8—remain in intensive care at a private hospital.

Keisam Pradipkumar, chairperson of the commission, described the incident as a "serious violation" of constitutional rights to life and safety. The notice, addressed to Deputy Commissioner Saurabh Yadav, highlights how unsecured arms and explosive remnants in civilian areas have made villages dangerous for children.

The commission has directed district authorities to implement several immediate measures. These include covering all medical expenses—from ICU treatment to post-hospital rehabilitation—and ensuring the families receive proper health cards with access to benefits under schemes including Ayushman Bharat.

Officials have also been instructed to enrol the children in the Mission Vatsalya sponsorship scheme to provide sustained financial and psychological support.

The commission invoked its statutory powers under the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005, citing violations of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Juvenile Justice Act.

Deputy Commissioner Yadav has been given 15 days to submit an action-taken report. The commission emphasised the urgency of the matter, stating that children have become "innocent victims of a prolonged, insecure environment" in the region.