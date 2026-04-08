Manipur child rights body expresses alarm over rising violence against children, demands urgent action

The Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights has expressed deep concern over a series of violent incidents in the state that have severely impacted children, urging immediate and decisive intervention by authorities.

In a statement issued on April 8, the Commission highlighted multiple recent incidents, including the alleged rape and murder of an eight-year-old internally displaced girl from Moreh. The child, who had reportedly gone missing from a relief camp in Imphal East district, was found dead beneath the Singjamei bridge on April 6.

The Commission also referred to a separate incident in Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district, where a rocket attack at around 1:00 AM on April 7 led to the death of two siblings—a five-month-old infant girl and her five-year-old brother—while leaving their mother critically injured. The incident has intensified concerns over the safety of civilians in conflict-affected areas.

In related unrest in the Tronglaobi Maning area, two civilians were killed and several others sustained bullet injuries near a security forces post. Reports indicated that angered residents, alleging lapses in security, stormed and vandalised the post.

The MCPCR noted that the incidents reflect a troubling escalation of violence in which women and children are increasingly becoming direct victims. It described such acts as serious violations of child rights and fundamental human rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

Calling for urgent action, the Commission urged the state government and relevant authorities to ensure prompt, impartial and time-bound investigations into all incidents and to bring those responsible to justice. It also called for strengthening security arrangements in relief camps and vulnerable locations to ensure the safety of children and civilians.

Further, the Commission emphasised the need to activate and reinforce child protection mechanisms, including the provision of immediate psychosocial support, trauma counselling and rehabilitation for affected children and families. It also stressed the importance of accountability among agencies responsible for civilian protection, particularly in high-risk and conflict-affected areas.

Reiterating that the protection of children is non-negotiable, the MCPCR stated that the state bears both a constitutional and moral responsibility to ensure the safety, dignity and fundamental rights of every child.

The Commission added that it will continue to monitor the situation closely and take necessary measures within its mandate to safeguard the rights and well-being of children in the state.