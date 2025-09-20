Manipur child rights body flags “grave violation” in Guwahati assault case coverage

The Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR) has raised serious concern over the alleged violation of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, after the identities of minors linked to a sexual assault case in Guwahati were disclosed in media and on social platforms.

In a letter addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Guwahati, MCPCR Chairperson Keisam Pradipkumar highlighted that five students of Assam Down Town University had come under public scrutiny following allegations of sexual assault on a Tripuri girl. Out of the five, two students were confirmed to be minors and are currently lodged in an Observation Home in connection with Pragjyotishpur Police Station Case No. 125/25, dated September 17, 2025, registered under Sections 70(1)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Commission expressed deep concern over the circulation of the accused students’ names and details — including those of the minors — across social media, electronic channels, and news agencies. Reports circulating online described the case as a gang rape involving “five Meitei students,” a portrayal the MCPCR warned could be misleading, inflammatory, and unlawful.

Quoting Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act, the Commission reminded that the law strictly prohibits disclosure of the identity of children in conflict with the law. Violations are punishable by up to six months’ imprisonment, a fine of up to ₹2,00,000, or both.

“The disclosure of names and details of minors not only breaches legal provisions but also risks exacerbating ethnic tensions at a time when Manipur is already grappling with a fragile situation,” the Commission stated.

The MCPCR urged immediate action on three key fronts:

Cyber Crime Police intervention in Assam and Manipur to stop the unlawful circulation of minors’ names and details.

Strict instructions to media and social platforms to remove content violating the JJ Act.

An official police clarification to present an unbiased and factual account of the case to prevent the spread of distorted narratives.

While reiterating its commitment to protecting women from atrocities and sexual violence, the Commission emphasized the equal importance of safeguarding the dignity, privacy, and future prospects of children who may be wrongly implicated.

“The MCPCR strongly opposes sensationalized reporting that violates the rights of minors and could provoke communal discord in Manipur, Tripura, and Assam,” Chairperson Pradipkumar noted, urging Guwahati police to take urgent corrective measures.