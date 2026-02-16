Manipur child rights body orders probe after minors allegedly locked in classroom

The Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR) has ordered an immediate, independent and time-bound inquiry after two Class II students were allegedly “wrongfully confined in a classroom locked from outside after school hours” on February 6.

Acting on a written complaint filed by the parents and guardians, the Commission issued an order on February 14 directing a time-bound, independent inquiry into the incident reported on February 6.

The Commission observed that, if established, the allegations disclose prima facie violations of the statutory ban on corporal punishment and mental harassment under Section 17 of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009. It also raised concern over possible “unlawful confinement” and the risk of psychological trauma to the children.

An assistant teacher has been placed under suspension for three months. However, the complaint points to the alleged involvement of more than one teacher, prompting the Commission to call for the determination of “full accountability”.

During preliminary proceedings, statements attributed to the teachers cited difficulty in managing “approximately 80–90 students in a single classroom”. The Commission flagged this as a serious concern, indicating possible overcrowding and non-compliance with prescribed pupil-teacher norms and child protection standards.

A same-day on-site inspection reportedly revealed deficiencies requiring closer scrutiny of institutional, administrative and child-protection safeguards within the school.

Exercising powers under Sections 13 and 14 of the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005, the Commission directed the Zonal Education Officer of Wangoi Zone, Imphal West, to conduct the inquiry. The probe will ascertain the exact enrolment and attendance of Class II/B on 6 February, examine the professional qualifications and certified child protection training status of the teachers concerned, and determine whether the alleged acts constitute corporal punishment, mental harassment, or unlawful confinement under applicable law.

The inquiry has also been tasked with examining whether classroom overcrowding or administrative lapses contributed to the incident, and verifying the functional status of the Parents/Guardians’ Association, the Child Protection Policy and student grievance redressal mechanism, and the internal grievance system for staff.

The Commission directed that the inquiry must fix individual and institutional responsibility and recommend “disciplinary, corrective, and systemic measures to ensure non-recurrence”.

An Action Taken Report, supported by documentary evidence, has to be submitted within ten days of receipt of the order.