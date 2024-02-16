Keisham Pradipkumar, Chairperson of the Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights, has expressed deep concern regarding the welfare of children in Manipur. He emphasized the imperative of ensuring that children under the age of 18 do not become involved in the ongoing conflict as village defense volunteers.

Pradipkumar articulated these concerns while speaking at the "Convergence Workshop Amongst Stakeholders Working in the Field of Child Rights & Education," hosted by the Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR) under the Government of Manipur, held at the Manipur Press Club in Imphal.

Highlighting the dire situation, he noted that out of the 60,000 displaced individuals, more than 25,000 are children under the age of 18. He stressed the immediate need for healthcare, immunization, nutritional support, and educational provisions for these displaced children. "Convergence among stakeholders is paramount to provide comprehensive support to these vulnerable children," he emphasized.

Pradipkumar passionately underscored the gravity of the current situation in Manipur, particularly amid the conflict between the Kuki and Meitei communities. He adamantly asserted that children must be shielded from the ravages of war. They should not only be spared from direct harm but also be actively safeguarded in every possible manner. Emphasizing their innocence in understanding the complexities of conflict, he advocated vehemently for providing them with the opportunity for a brighter future through access to essential needs such as food, healthcare, and education.

Addressing the geographical diversity of Manipur, he stressed the importance of extending support to children in both valley and hill regions. He urged authorities to ensure safe passage for children while facilitating the provision of necessary supplies to sustain them during these turbulent times. "Let's shield them from the detrimental impacts of war," he fervently appealed.

Turning his attention to policy matters, Pradipkumar urged the government to swiftly approve and enact the Manipur State Policy For Children 2020, citing its relevance and necessity in the current scenario. He argued that the intricate challenges faced, such as the loss of children's documents due to the conflict, could be addressed through the provisions laid out in the policy. Noting that the policy's drafting began in 2017, he emphasized the urgency of its enactment to provide crucial support to displaced students and affected children across the state.

Following Pradipkumar's impassioned plea, Ngangom Uttam, Director of the Social Welfare Department, echoed his sentiments, saying that he would advocate for the swift enactment of the Manipur State Policy For Children 2020. He reassured his commitment to conveying the urgency of this matter to the government, emphasizing the policy's potential to address the pressing needs of children amidst the ongoing crisis. Uttam also stressed the flexibility of the policy, highlighting its capacity for amendment to better align with the evolving demands of the situation.

Furthermore, Uttam endorsed Pradipkumar's stance regarding the exclusion of children under 18 from involvement in the conflict, whether as village defense volunteers or in any other capacity. Recognizing the vulnerability of children in such tumultuous times, he reiterated the importance of prioritizing their safety and well-being above all else. Uttam concluded by inviting suggestions and feedback to enhance the effectiveness and relevance of the policy, ensuring that it truly serves the best interests of the people of Manipur, especially its children.