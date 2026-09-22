Manipur child rights body seeks safety measures for minors in conflict-hit areas

The Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR) has urged the state government to take immediate measures to ensure the safety of children in conflict-affected areas.

In a statement, the commission expressed concern over the killing of a 17-year-old student from Upper Nkou (Takou) village in Tamenglong district, allegedly by armed miscreants, and called for a prompt investigation to establish the circumstances of the incident and fix responsibility.

The child rights body also voiced concern over minors repeatedly becoming victims of violence, saying such incidents violate the rights, safety and dignity of children.

The MCPCR called for adequate security along vulnerable routes used by students, around educational institutions and in villages and other areas where children may be at risk.

It also urged authorities to ensure effective coordination among the district administration, police, educational institutions and local authorities to identify and respond promptly to threats affecting children.

The commission has directed the district administration and police authorities to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within 15 days.

The report is expected to cover the investigation and prosecution of the case, ex-gratia and relief provided to the victim's family, and concrete measures taken to strengthen the safety and protection of minors and students in vulnerable areas.