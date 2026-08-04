Manipur Child Rights Commission orders urgent probe into alleged food shortage at EMRS hostel

The Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR) has directed the Churachandpur Deputy Commissioner and the Director of Tribal Affairs and Hills to conduct an immediate inquiry into the reported condition of the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS), Zeikhuluang Loktak Project, following allegations of inadequate food supplies and poor student welfare.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter under Section 14 of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005, the Commission said preliminary reports indicate that food provisions at the residential school were insufficient for the actual number of students and staff, resulting in shortages of essential food items.

According to the Commission, breakfast was reportedly not served to hostel residents on previous days after food stocks were exhausted. It also noted that some students allegedly required medical treatment, while several others were taken home by their parents due to concerns over their health, nutrition and overall well-being.

Describing the matter as one affecting the rights, health and dignity of children, the MCPCR directed the authorities to immediately inspect the school, restore adequate food supplies, healthcare, safe drinking water, accommodation and other essential services for all resident students.

The Commission also asked officials to verify whether food supplies matched the actual number of students and staff, determine the reasons for the reported deficiencies, fix responsibility for any lapses or negligence, and initiate appropriate remedial measures.

The Deputy Commissioner and the Director of Tribal Affairs and Hills have been instructed to submit a detailed factual report along with an Action Taken Report (ATR) within 48 hours.

The Commission further directed the authorities to ensure that students who left the hostel return only after a safe environment, adequate essential services and a reliable management system have been restored.

Copies of the order have also been forwarded to the Director of Social Welfare, the Superintendents of Police of Churachandpur and Bishnupur, and other concerned officials for coordinated intervention.