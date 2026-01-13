Manipur child rights commission seeks police facilitation for minor children to attend mother’s last rites

The Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR) has urged the concerned authorities to take necessary steps to facilitate the participation of two minor children of late Khaidem Ongbi Chaoba Devi in the last rites and related death rituals of their mother.

In an order issued by the Commission, the MCPCR Chairperson stated that a representation was received from the relatives of the deceased and the Convenor of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed in connection with her alleged unnatural death. The plea sought official facilitation to enable the minor children to attend the funeral and associated religious ceremonies.

The last rites of late Khaidem Ongbi Chaoba Devi are scheduled to be held on January 13, 2026, at her parental family’s crematorium at Iram Siphai under Wangoi Police Station, in accordance with customary religious practices.

Clarifying its position, the Commission stated that the direction is purely facilitative in nature and does not pertain to custody issues nor does it express any opinion on matters currently under investigation. It emphasised that attending the last rites and death-related rituals of a deceased parent is an inalienable right of the children.

Accordingly, exercising powers under Section 13 of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005, the MCPCR directed the concerned police authorities to make adequate security and facilitation arrangements to ensure that the minor children are safely enabled to attend and participate in the funeral, Asti Sanchay (Mangani Leihun) and Shraddha (Lanna Thouram) rituals of their deceased mother without any obstruction.

It may be recalled that Khaidem Ongbi Chaoba Devi was found dead on December 27 near her residence at Thiyam Leishangkhong under Wangoi Police Station. She had reportedly gone missing on the night of December 26. The incident triggered strong suspicion among family members and locals, who allegedly damaged the house and property of the deceased’s husband. To control the situation, police had to resort to firing tear gas shells.

In connection with the case, Manipur Police have arrested four suspects so far. The deceased’s husband and mother-in-law have been remanded to judicial custody. Two other prime suspects—Moirangthem Dhanajit (28) of Langathel Bazar, presently staying at Nongpok Keithelmanbi Awang Leikai, and Kananbala Devi alias Dhaneshwori (41) of Yairipok Wangkhem in Thoubal district—have also been arrested.

Meanwhile, demanding a thorough and impartial investigation into the death, the Joint Action Committee and family members initially declined to claim the body. However, they later decided to proceed with the last rites as the legal process in the case has commenced.