The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on July 24 shot a letter to Manipur DGP over disclosing the identity of a minor boy and alleging him as the perpetrator of a recent incident in Manipur by three people.

The commission requested DGP to investigate the matter urgently in order to lodge an FIR against the said perpetrators at once and submit an Action Taken Report along with a copy of the FIR to the Commission within three days of receipt of this letter.

''The Commission is in receipt of a complaint pertaining to disclosing of the identity of a minor boy aged 14 years by 3 individuals namely, Tarun Bharatiya from Motinagar Shillong, Meghalaya, Subhashini Ali, a Member of Polit Burea Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Kamaludeen Muscthacudin alias Kamaludeen M, from Tamil Nadu alleging the said minor boy as perpetrator in the recent incident of Manipur,'' the commission said in its letter to DGP.

The commission further said that these individuals were involved which can be seen in the recent video of the horrendous incident from Manipur.

''Furthermore, it has been also informed to the Commission that the dissemination of pictures of the minor has caused mental trauma and is in a state of shock. The self-explanatory complaint is enclosed. The relevant links of Keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter and alleging the minor boy as the perpetrator is a matter of concern in view of the safety and security of the minor, and therefore, prime facie it appears to be a violation of Article 21 of the Constitution of India, 1950, Section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, Section 66E of Information Technology Act, 2000 and other relevant provisions of law,'' the commission added.

It is worth mentioning that in the aftermath of the shocking video that surfaced on July 19, exposing the horrifying assault and naked parading of two women in strife-torn Manipur, police have apprehended six persons including one juvenile.

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