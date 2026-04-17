Manipur child rights panel flags ‘grave violations’, issues advisory over use of force

The Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights has issued a statutory advisory expressing serious concern over recent incidents in the state, flagging what it described as “grave violations of child rights” and calling for restraint in handling public protests.

In its latest order, the Commission said it has taken suo motu cognisance of an incident in which a pre-nursery student, aged below four years, was injured due to tear gas shelling in a residential area at Singjamei Kakwa Ashem Leikai on the night of April 16. The child was reportedly not part of any protest and was near his residence when the incident occurred. The MCPCR noted that the injury was allegedly caused by indiscriminate use of force by combined security personnel.

The Commission also referred to two earlier incidents in which it had taken suo motu cognisance: the alleged sexual assault and murder of a minor internally displaced girl whose body was recovered beneath Singjamei Bridge in Imphal East, and the killing of two minor children in a rocket bomb attack while they were asleep in Tronglaobi village of Bishnupur district. It said spot inquiries had already been conducted into both cases.

Observing that these incidents point to serious threats to the life, safety, and dignity of children, the Commission stated that it would continue strict monitoring until due process is completed and justice is ensured.

In its advisory to authorities, the MCPCR urged all concerned agencies to exercise maximum restraint while dealing with democratic and non-violent protests, especially in residential areas. It cautioned against indiscriminate use of force, including tear gas shelling, which can lead to civilian injuries, property damage, and widespread panic, particularly among children.

The Commission stressed that all actions by security forces must be proportionate and in strict adherence to established protocols, keeping the best interests and safety of children as a priority.

Issuing a parallel appeal to the public, the MCPCR advised against involving young children in protests or exposing them to potentially volatile situations that could result in harm, intimidation, or psychological trauma.

The advisory was issued by MCPCR Chairperson Keisam Pradipkumar, with copies sent to the Director General of Police, Director of Social Welfare, and the Information and Public Relations Department for wider dissemination.