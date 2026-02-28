Manipur child rights panel flags violations in private schools

The Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR) has identified serious irregularities in the functioning of several unaided private schools in the State, citing violations of norms under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009.



In a press note issued on February 27, the Commission said it found non-compliance with the prescribed pupil-teacher ratio (PTR), instances of corporal punishment and bullying, absence of school counsellors, lack of parental participation, and arbitrary disciplinary practices in some institutions.



The panel observed that in certain schools, classrooms were accommodating 80 to 90 students under a single teacher, in violation of the mandated PTR norms. It said such overcrowding affects the quality of teaching and learning and places excessive pressure on teachers, while also impacting the mental and emotional well-being of students.



Despite legal prohibition, cases of corporal punishment and unaddressed bullying were reported, the Commission said, adding that the absence of preventive and monitoring mechanisms has caused distress among students.



The Commission also noted that several schools have not appointed counsellors, which it described as a serious gap in ensuring students’ psychological well-being, in line with the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.



It further found that democratically elected Parents’/Guardians’ Associations have not been constituted or allowed to function in some unaided private schools, contrary to the participatory framework envisaged under the RTE Act and guidelines of the Central Board of Secondary Education.



Reports of arbitrary issuance of Transfer Certificates and suspension of students without counselling or reformative measures were also highlighted. In addition, some schools were found lacking internal grievance redressal mechanisms for teachers.



The Commission directed strict compliance with PTR and infrastructure norms, constitution of functional parents’ committees, appointment of counsellors, and establishment of grievance redressal systems. It said it would monitor compliance closely and take appropriate action if violations persist.