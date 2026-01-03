Manipur child rights panel presents draft action plan for rehabilitation of IDP children

The Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR) has presented a Draft State Action Plan for the protection and rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) children affected by the ongoing violence in the state, underscoring the urgent need for coordinated and child-centric interventions.

The draft plan was presented during a Stakeholders’ Convergence and Review Meeting held at the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Bishnupur, and chaired by MCPCR Chairperson Keisam Pradipkumar.

The meeting reviewed existing welfare, protection, and rehabilitation measures for displaced children and sought inputs from all stakeholders to strengthen a rights-based response.

Emphasising the gravity of the situation, Pradipkumar urged the state government to announce a State Transitional Support Plan for IDPs undergoing resettlement. He also called for the early notification of the Manipur State Policy for Children, stating that both measures would significantly enhance the state’s ability to address the long-term needs of displaced children.

Providing district-level updates, Additional District Magistrate T. Opendro informed that 292 households comprising 1,027 persons have been resettled in Bishnupur district. He said housing assistance is being extended under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), with Rs 70,000 provided for partially damaged houses and Rs 3 lakh for fully damaged houses. Of the 1,180 applications received, 40 houses have already been constructed.

District Child Protection Officer Indrani Devi stated that 1,862 children have been recommended for benefits under the Mission Vatsalya Sponsorship Scheme, while 2,798 IDP children in the district have been identified as Children in Need of Care and Protection.

The meeting also flagged serious concerns over the limited coverage and rigid framework of Mission Vatsalya in the context of Manipur’s conflict situation. Participants stressed the need for greater policy flexibility, sustained follow-up mechanisms, and strengthened mental health and psychosocial support through effective convergence among health services, District Child Protection Units, juvenile justice institutions, and community-based structures.

The deliberations concluded with a collective call for a more adaptive, responsive, and holistic framework to safeguard the rights and well-being of IDP children across Manipur.