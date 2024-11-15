The Zofa Global Network (ZGN), an umbrella organization representing the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi communities, has strongly condemned the killing of ten allegded village volunteers from the Hmar tribe in Jiribam district, Manipur.

In a statement released by ZGN, the organization clarified that those killed were civilians and not militants, identifying them as "village volunteers" who were safeguarding their community.

The network has urged the Government of India to conduct an impartial investigation into the incident and ensure accountability. It also demanded adequate compensation for the families of the deceased.

ZGN has also condemned another act of violence in the region—the brutal killing of Pi Zosangkim Hmar, wife of Pu Ngurthansang, in Jiribam district.

Describing the act as heinous, ZGN called upon the Government of Manipur to deliver justice and provide compensation to the bereaved family.

The statement was signed by ZGN President Sangzela Tlau and General Secretary James Ramdinmawia.