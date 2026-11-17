The Chingdai Area Core Committee (CACCO) of Manipur’s Kangpokpi district has urged the state authorities to refrain from deploying police personnel belonging to communities other than Kuki or Pangal in Kuki-dominated areas, particularly Chingdai, citing security concerns and the possibility of fresh tensions amid the prevailing volatile situation in the state.

In an appeal to the authorities, the committee expressed concern over the reported movement of Manipur Police personnel from other communities into agricultural lands in the area for exploratory activities, stating that their presence had triggered apprehension among local residents.

CACCO said Chingdai was passing through a sensitive period, with tensions continuing between Kuki-Naga and Kuki-Meitei communities in different parts of Manipur. It maintained that the deployment or movement of security personnel unfamiliar to the local population could aggravate fear, misunderstandings and mistrust among residents.

Highlighting the vulnerability of women, children and elderly people, the committee said residents would continue to feel insecure about the sudden movement of personnel with whom they had little familiarity or confidence until peace, tranquillity and reconciliation were restored across the state.

As a precautionary measure, CACCO appealed to the authorities to deploy only Kuki or Pangal personnel, or security personnel familiar with the local population, in Kuki-dominated territories until normalcy and reconciliation were fully restored.

Clarifying its position, the committee said its appeal was not motivated by hatred or disrespect towards any community but was aimed at preventing misunderstandings, avoiding untoward incidents and safeguarding peace in the area.

It further emphasised that deploying personnel who could communicate with residents in their local language and were familiar with the community would help build confidence and maintain law and order.

The committee also urged the authorities to ensure that any official visit, survey or movement into Chingdai was undertaken only after prior intimation to CACCO and the respective village chiefs.

Reiterating its commitment to peace, coexistence and reconciliation, the committee appealed to the authorities and all stakeholders to exercise restraint and sensitivity while handling the situation to prevent any further escalation of tensions.