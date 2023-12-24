Christmas is one of the biggest festivals in the Northeast. It is a joyous occasion for people from all strata of soceity as they come together and celebrate the festive occasion with music, sumptuous meals and lots of smiles. But the same cannot be said about Manipur this time.

This year's Christmas in Manipur seems somber, with sadness lingering around. The ethnic violence that gripped the state since May earlier this year, and still continues to burn, has dampened the festive spirit. Where decorations were once used to be seen in houses and streets of towns like Churachandpur, now flowers and decorations are adorning the gravestones of victims of the ethnic violence.

The Christian majority Kuki populace are experiencing a Christmas like never before when they are left yearning for their lost loved ones.

On December 20, a mass burial was conducted for victims of the ethnic violence in Churachandpur. A total of 87 bodies were buried that day which had been lying in the morgue at Imphal ever since the violence broke out more than six months ago. Families and kin finally got to bid a proper farewell to their dear ones that day. And now flowers and decors adorn the tombstones of these graves.

Most of the graves of the victims, who were given a burial on December 20 in Churachandpur are now adorned with flowers, decorations and the symbolic Christmas star atop them from relatives and kin who are pained by their absence this Christmas. The town of Churachandpur, which normally is abuzz with activity and festive fervour is experiencing a bittersweet Christmas this year.

The Kuki community has faced a long and tumultuous eight months period since the violence broke out, and the mass burial on December 20 marks a significant moment for the Kukis as they honour those who lost their lives in the conflict. The ceremony in Churachandpur has been a stark reminder of the deep-seated issues that have led to such tragic outcomes. It underscores the need for genuine reconciliation and the recognition of the Kuki community's rights and grievances to pave the way for lasting peace in the region.