Manipur: Churachandpur DC reviews dengue, HFMD and typhoid situation amid rising health concerns

Manipur's Churachandpur Deputy Commissioner Krishna Kumar, IAS, convened an emergency meeting with senior health officials on August 25 to review the district’s preparedness following reported cases of suspected dengue, typhoid and flu-like illnesses, along with growing concerns over the spread of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD).

The meeting was held at the Mini Secretariat, Tuibong, and was attended by ADC Larbul Fimate, MCS, CEO/ADCC Shokhongam Baite, MCS, Chief Medical Officer Dr Ph. Khenhong Mate, Medical Superintendent Dr K. Sania Monica, District Information Officer Chingkeimang, along with other senior officials and medical officers.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the Chief Medical Officer and Zonal Education Officer to intensify awareness campaigns in villages, schools and colleges and strengthen preventive measures against the spread of diseases.

Concerned departments were also instructed to ensure the elimination of mosquito-breeding sites within a 50–100 metre radius of residential areas to help prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

The meeting also reviewed the reported spread of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease among children, particularly those aged 0–5 years. Health officials said the disease is characterised by fever, skin rashes, inflammation and blisters. The CMO informed the meeting that symptomatic treatment was being provided to affected children and that no fatalities had been reported.

Officials also noted a seasonal rise in typhoid cases, while stating that the situation was being closely monitored and managed through the existing healthcare system.

Later in the evening, the Deputy Commissioner visited District Hospital, Churachandpur, where he interacted with doctors, nurses and other staff and inspected the Medicine Ward, Outpatient Department, Blood Bank, AB-PMJAY/CMHT Help Desk and dialysis unit.

He also instructed healthcare officials to strengthen coordination with other departments for IEC activities and awareness campaigns, particularly in schools and other public places.

The Deputy Commissioner further directed the CMO and Medical Superintendent to issue a dedicated helpline number and establish a dedicated cell to facilitate public assistance and coordination during the ongoing health concerns.