Manipur: Churachandpur DC reviews development schemes, directs officers for faster project execution

Deputy Commissioner Krishna Kumar on Monday, July 14 chaired a district-level review meeting at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner's Office in Churachandpur to assess the progress and implementation of ongoing schemes and programmes of the Central and State governments across various departments.

During the meeting, District Level Officers presented brief reports outlining departmental achievements, innovations and progress towards set targets. Discussions focused on improving inter-departmental coordination, expediting project implementation and ensuring the timely delivery of government benefits to the public.

Addressing the officers, Krishna Kumar stressed the importance of transparency, accountability and effective coordination among departments. He urged officials to adopt innovative practices and replicate successful models across sectors to improve governance and service delivery.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed that development programmes be implemented uniformly across all sub-divisions of the district. He called on officers to take responsibility for projects under their charge and ensure their completion within the stipulated timelines.

He further appealed to District Level Officers to actively participate in the Ni-kshay Mitra initiative under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, aimed at supporting the national effort to eliminate tuberculosis.

The meeting concluded with directions to all departments to submit updated progress reports and action plans ahead of the next review meeting.

Additional Deputy Commissioners, District Level Officers, the Lead District Manager from SBI, and officials and staff members from various line departments attended the meeting.