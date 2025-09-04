Manipur: Churachandpur declared ‘No Drone Zone’ ahead of VVIP visit

Manipur's Churachandpur district has been placed under heightened security measures ahead of an impending VVIP visit. The District Magistrate Dharun on Thursday, September 4 issued an order prohibiting the use of aerial devices such as drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), balloons, and other flying objects across the district.



The order, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, is aimed at preventing potential threats to law and order during the visit. Only government-approved devices will be permitted to operate in the district until further notice.



The District Magistrate stressed that unauthorized aerial photography or videography could compromise security arrangements, warranting immediate preventive action. Violators will face strict legal consequences under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with other applicable laws.



The directive came into force on September 4, 2025, and will remain effective until further orders.



Authorities have urged the public to cooperate with the security arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the VVIP’s visit.