The Churachandpur District Administration has made continuous efforts to restore normalcy in the district amidst the ongoing crisis. In a recent development, the administration has facilitated safe passage for around 500 people from relief camps to Imphal while also transporting 500 stranded people from Imphal to Churachandpur with security convoys.

The district administration has also airlifted three critically injured persons to Guwahati with the help of BSF. Meanwhile, necessary steps have been taken to ensure the uninterrupted supply of essential items to the public.

Curfew was relaxed for the third consecutive day for three hours between 7 AM and 10 AM. Security forces have taken out routine flag marches to maintain law and order in the district.

Apart from maintaining close security coordination among all forces, the district administration has also held meetings with civil society organizations to control the situation and restore normalcy in the district. The administration has urged all concerned to maintain peace and refrain from spreading misinformation.

Currently, around 5000 people are sheltered at relief centres located at Mini-Secretariat complex and other places in the district. Basic amenities such as food, water, healthcare, and sanitation facilities are provided to the people in the camps, with special emphasis on children and vulnerable persons.